Afternoon house fire on Terry Lane

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A home on Terry Lane caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Mobile Fire-Rescue arrived on scene at a home on Terry Lane with visible smoke coming from the attic of the home at about 12:30 today.

The family of the home was reported safe and had evacuated from the house prior to the arrival of fire- rescue.

The fire was under control within half an hour of fire-rescues arrival.

Neighbors say the house was one of the oldest on the street. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.