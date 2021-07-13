After surviving shooting, Mobile woman starts foundation to help others

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After surviving a traumatic brain injury, one Mobile woman is now trying to help others who may be going through something similar.

We’ve been following Kearria Freed’s story for several years now. Two years ago, she graduated from Bishop State with her associate’s degree. This year, she graduated from the University of South Alabama with her bachelor’s degree. Since graduating, Freed has been focusing on working towards her master’s and growing her foundation.

“Trying to help people as much as I can,” Freed said.

For about a year now, Freed has been working to build her foundation, Kearria Kares Foundation.

“Provide hope and recovery resources for young adults who are survivors of traumatic brain injuries,” said Freed.

On March 28, 2015, the then 20-year-old Alabama A&M student went to her first spring break party in Panama City Beach. While there, David Jamichael Daniels began shooting, hitting her in the head. Freed survived but suffered a traumatic brain injury, as well as other serious injuries.

“Since I have gone through all the things that I have, I’ve walked the walk. I know like the ropes of how to guide people towards recovery. I want to be their resource for them,” Freed said.

After going through the rehabilitation process herself, she wants to share her knowledge and experiences with those who may be going through something similar.

“A lot of people don’t know where to go or where to turn to in situations such as recovering from an injury,” she said.

Freed is raising money through her foundation to help others by providing gas cards, bus passes for transportation to and from therapy or doctor’s appointments, as well as medical supplies and limited medical equipment. “Like canes and walkers. Those things may seem easily accessible, but they’re not,” said Freed.

She is accepting donations through Cash App (@kkf20), Amazon Smiles, and at her P.O. Box:

Kearria Kares Foundation P.O. Box 81966

Mobile, AL 36689

She hopes her foundation will help others navigate their recovery process. “My vision is to bridge the gap between the access in care for disabled young adults,” Freed said.

Their calendar of events will be located on their Kearria Kares Facebook and Instagram accounts. Freed says they will be launching their website on August 1st.

Freed is also currently applying for the rehabilitation counseling master’s programs at the University of Alabama and Auburn University.