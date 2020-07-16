After nearly 200 years, St. Mary’s home in Mobile will close

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — St. Mary’s Home has been a part of Mobile in one form or another for nearly 200 years. But Thursday, the Archdiocese of Mobile announced it will be retiring the home this fall. In a press release the Catholic Archdiocese says, “it has prayerfully determined to retire St. Mary’s Home, a residential treatment facility for young people. The transition to retirement begins with today’s announcement and will be completed by September 30, 2020, a date that marks the expiration of its contracts with the Alabama Department of Human Resources. “

The church says new federal standards under the Family First Act are more focused on keeping these kids at home for treatment so “as a consequence, the Archdiocese has determined to retire the Home in the best interests of the youth it serves.”

The closing in some ways comes full circle. The home was founded in 1838 during one pandemic and will close during another. It was founded during an outbreak of yellow fever in 1838 to care for orphans. Today, according to the press release it is serving about 30 young people with behavioral, emotional, and psychological issues. The home also has a lot of local support. WKRG News 5 was there last Christmas as bikers delivered gifts to the residents. You can see that story in the video player above.

“Our focus is to make the transition for the youth and staff as positive and seamless as possible,” said Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi. “We are thankful and grateful for the staff members of St. Mary’s Home, who have been committed to the very difficult task of providing care to the evolving requirements of these youth. We also are thankful to the faithful, loving and charitable members of our Catholic community and greatly appreciate the commitment and service of our many volunteers and sponsors of St. Mary’s Home over our 182-year history.”

HERE’S THE FULL PRESS RELEASE:

MOBILE, July 16, 2020–The Archdiocese of Mobile today announced that it has prayerfully determined to retire St. Mary’s Home, a residential treatment facility for young people. The transition to retirement begins with today’s announcement and will be completed by September 30, 2020, a date that marks the expiration of its contracts with the Alabama Department of Human Resources. New federal standards under the Family First Act are being phased in over the next two years in Alabama and recommend a trend away from institutions and toward more therapies within the home environment. As a consequence, the Archdiocese has determined to retire the Home in the best interests of the youth it serves.

St. Mary’s Home was founded in 1838 to serve orphans and abandoned children due to an outbreak of yellow fever. Its services evolved over the past 182 years, addressing both the changing needs of this population and increased standards of care. At its pinnacle, St. Mary’s Home served hundreds of needy children and youth at several facilities, and included educational and vocational training. Presently, St. Mary’s Home serves about 30 youth with behavioral, emotional and psychological issues as a ministry of Catholic Social Services.

Since 1920, the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR, formerly the Alabama State Welfare Department) has been in charge and taken over the regulation of all childcare institutions in the state. DHR has the responsibility for the number of youth St. Mary’s Home is serving and the therapies they require. DHR will determine the best placement for these youth and will determine where they will be relocated.

“Our focus is to make the transition for the youth and staff as positive and seamless as possible,” said Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi. “We are thankful and grateful for the staff members of St. Mary’s Home, who have been committed to the very difficult task of providing care to the evolving requirements of these youth. We also are thankful to the faithful, loving and charitable members of our Catholic community and greatly appreciate the commitment and service of our many volunteers and sponsors of St. Mary’s Home over our 182-year history.”

LATEST HEADLINES: