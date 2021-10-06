Africatown Redevelopment Corporation Board of Directors chosen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama House representative Adline C. Clarke announced Wednesday that the board directors of Africatown Redevelopment Corporation (ARC) Board have been appointed on Oct. 6 in Mobile.

The ARC board was created to preserve and revitalize Africatown.

Africatown is a historic community that was founded by the survivors of Clotida. The Clotida was the last known slave ship to bring Africans to the United States, according to the press release from the Alabama House of Representatives.

The newly appointed members are:

Ruth Taylor Ballard, a retired nurse and current resident of Africatown representing the Africatown Heritage Preservation Foundation

Teresa Fox Bettis, executive director of the Center for Fair Housing

Ann Brown Esq., managing attorney of Legal services of Alabama’s Mobile Office

Keri Coumanis, Esq., a law clerk in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama

Angela Davis Littles, a health information management professional and current resident of Africa Town representing the Clotida Descendants Association

Terry Harbin, managing partner of Affordable Homes Gulf Coast and a retired bank president

Marc Jackson, owner and director of Kazoola Eatery and Entertainment and a former bank officer

Shirley Session, vice president and community development manager for Regions Bank

Jill Stork, Mobile Division Area Manager for Alabama Power Company

The ARC will meet Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. at the Robert L. Hope Community Center in Africatown.

The board will move to the former Scott Credit Union building in Africa Town once renovations are complete.