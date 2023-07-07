MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Africatown Heritage House will be opening for the first time ever on Saturday with an extension of the house called “Clotilda: The Exhibition.” This is the first look into the stories and the artifacts found on the Clotilda ship.

The Clotilda ship landed on American soil 163 years ago Saturday, full of 110 African American passengers that were brought here against their wills.

This ship entered Mobile Bay 50 years after the international slave trade was abolished in the U.S. Those passengers on the Clotilda set out to rebuild, restore and repair, introducing Africatown.

“It tells the story of their resilience and what they accomplished,” Vice President of Clotilda descendent association, Altevse Rosario said.

Rosario is a descendent of a passenger on this ship, after viewing the exhibit she was left speechless.

“I’m still processing the entire exhibit, just the gravity of the existence of the exhibit,” Rosario said.

The Clotilda was found at the bottom of the Mobile River in 2019. This now allows researchers to gather information from the last known illegal slave ship.

“Yes, our story was real, what we were saying really happened, our passageway here happened and now you see it,” Rosario said.

Inside the exhibit, you can find pieces of the ship, stories of those who survived the travel and learn how Africatown was created.

The exhibit is open to the public tomorrow, but tickets are sold out. Organizers welcome the community to celebrate outside the Africatown Heritage House from 11:00 to 3:00 tomorrow. there will be music, food and bounce houses.