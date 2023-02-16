MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Africatown Heritage House, a museum in Mobile with an exhibition from the community first founded by the slaves brought to Alabama on the last known slave ship, the Clotilda, topped a National Geographic list for six of the best museums in the United States for 2023.

The museum is slated to open July 8 and will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new exhibition will “detail the stories of the 110 African men, women, and children brought to Mobile aboard the Clotilda, the last known slave ship to arrive in the United States,” according to a release.

“The History Museum of Mobile has developed this exhibition in close collaboration with community partners in Africatown and with the descendent community, both local and national,” said Dr. Meg McCrummen Fowler, Director of the History Museum of Mobile. “Now, as an international community anticipates the exhibit’s opening, we remain focused on sharing the stories of the 110 men, women, and children and of Africatown in a way that honors their perseverance and resilience.”

More Africatown coverage:

For more information on the Clotilda, click here.