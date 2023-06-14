MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A run this weekend helps raise money for the people and projects in a historic Mobile community. The Africatown Bridge Challenge is happening this Saturday.

You’ll find a lot of industrial traffic going over this bridge and just about any time of day but this is one of the few times a year where it’s partially closed for people on foot. This is the 4th year for the Africatown Bridge Challenge. It’s been held almost every year since 2017. The money raised goes to the Africatown Development Corporation. They in turn fund community projects and events for people in and around Africatown. Organizers say this event helps unite the community and runners get a good view of Africatown and the Mobile River.

“I see the beautiful scenery of what it looks like from the top of that bridge. You can see the community and then you can look and see all the businesses, the ships that’s moving around in that area because the water is what connects us to everything. And I think that’s the blessedness of it all,” said Program Coordinator Angela Jones. Jones says they’ve already raised $34,000 from sponsors alone. From a high-profile Netflix documentary last year to new interest in the Clotilda story, they hope to continue spreading the story of Africatown. It’s a 5k or 1-mile course.

The event starts at 7:30 Saturday morning. For more information click here.