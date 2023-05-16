MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend a series of events will highlight centuries of African American heritage in Mobile. From music to medicine to the Underground Railroad, this weekend will have a look at the eclectic history that can be found close to home.

The first event is Friday night starting at 6 at Government Plaza. Members of the Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail will host their annual Griot Award Gala. This year’s recipients are Mobile’s Excelsior band. They mark 140 years this year.

Saturday will be a preview of the yet-to-be-open Historic Franklin House and Gallery.

It was the home to Dr. James A. Franklin, a well-known black doctor who served the community.

The home has been transformed into a gallery showing images of Mobile’s African American history as well as an event space. That’s from 2-5 Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be the Underground Railroad Bike tour starting at 2 pm at the Heart of Mary School and making several stops at historic locations in Mobile.

“The importance of this weekend is that we celebrate our collective culture and heritage. It’s important that we understand from whence we’ve come so that we’ll know where we’re going. You can’t know where you’re going unless you know where you’ve been,” said Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail President Karlos Finley. The tours and events are meant to highlight the rich history created in this area over more than 300 years.

“And through that time, we’ve worked together to create this beautiful tapestry of a place that we call mobile. And so it’s important that we recognize those contributions so that we all understand that we have ownership in this beautiful city,” said Finley. The Franklin House may be open this summer, it has a lot to take in from the story of Dr. Franklin to a sculpture dedicated to Dora Franklin and Dora Franklin Finley by Charles Smith and Frank Ledbetter. For more information about what’s going on this weekend click this link. The DFFAAHT got a boost recently with Mobile being listed as one of the top summer travel destinations by USA Today.