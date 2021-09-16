Afghan evacuees will resettle in Alabama and Mississippi

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Both Alabama and Mississippi expect to welcome ten Afghan evacuees in each state. They are some of the first evacuees who were flown out of the country as the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan.

Gov. Kay Ivey said the state is working with the State Department in order to resettle the evacuees in Mobile. In a statement from the governor’s office, Ivey said, “Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those allies who actively helped our soldiers and diplomats stay safe during our two decades in the country.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said his office is staying in close contact with the Governor’s office regarding the placement of the 10 evacuees.

“I know Mobilians will step forward to offer a warm welcome and a helping hand to those individuals who aided our American soldiers,” said Stimpson.

The evacuees coming to Alabama and Mississippi are among the first 37,000 flown out of the country. California is projected to take more arrivals than any other state — more than 5,200 people, according to State Department data for the Afghan Placement and Assistance program obtained by The Associated Press.

Hawaii, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming and the District of Columbia are not expected to resettle anyone from the first group of evacuees who fled during the final days of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last month.

The administration has requested funding from Congress to help resettle 65,000 Afghans in the United States by the end of this month and 95,000 by September 2022.