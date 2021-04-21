Affluent Mobile church hangs BLM banner after it was stolen for a second time

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A prominent Mobile church has replaced their Black Lives Matter banner for a second time.

The banner was stolen again from All Saints Episcopal Church. It was a Black Lives Matter banner, the church hanging it to stand in solidarity. The church posting to Facebook on Wednesday saying they have replaced it again.

Originally, they hung the sign up to stand in solidarity against racism in our community. The governing board of the church unanimously voted to have the banner put up after a discussion of racism was brought up in a Sunday school class. Being an affluent, predominately white church, they have had a lot of people outside of the congregation opposed to the sign, but they have also had a lot of affirmation.