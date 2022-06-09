MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A day after winning their first game of the season, AFC Mobile and head coach Steve Wieczorek have mutually agreed to part ways in light of the coach’s upcoming move to Albany, N.Y.

Wieczorek will take the reigns as head coach of the men’s soccer team at The College of Saint Rose. Wieczorek was the head coach of AFC Mobile since the 2019 season.

“It’s been a great run over the last couple of years at AFC Mobile, but it is important for me to step down and focus on the coaching opportunity that’s ahead of me,” said Wieczorek. “And I also think it’s important for the club and for the players to have a new voice that will help us achieve the goal of reaching the conference playoffs, which I think is well within our grasp.”

Former AFC Mobile goalkeeper and current assistant coach Brent Grube will take over as caretaker manager. In his final match, Wieczorek led AFC Mobile to its first win of the season, a 2-0 victory over Pensacola FC in Foley on Wednesday night.