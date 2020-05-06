Aerial view of prescribed burn in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Saraland Fire-Rescue Department, a prescribed burn occurred in the area of Forrest Avenue and Celeste Road Tuesday.

News 5 viewer Chris Jessee captured this drone video of the fire from Forest Ridge Court.

Jessee says he was driving south on Highway 43 in Axis when he saw the smoke and wanted to see what the fire looked like from his drone.

Jessee ran home, got his drone, and went to his friend’s house on Forest Ridge Court which he says was about 100 yards from the burn. He says the fire burned about 100 acres.

LATEST STORIES: