Aerial video shows flooding at Steele Creek Marina in Satsuma

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Aerial video given to News 5 shows flooding at the Steele Creek Marina in Satsuma. The video shows most of the marina already underwater. You can clearly see where water takes over the road, making it impossible to drive.
Chris Jessee took the aerial video in Satsuma, but also took pictures along Bayou Sara Avenue in Saraland. The pictures show flooded streets with water threatening several homes.
