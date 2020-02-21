Aerial video shows flooding at Steele Creek Marina in Satsuma

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Aerial video given to News 5 shows flooding at the Steele Creek Marina in Satsuma. The video shows most of the marina already underwater. You can clearly see where water takes over the road, making it impossible to drive.

Chris Jessee took the aerial video in Satsuma, but also took pictures along Bayou Sara Avenue in Saraland. The pictures show flooded streets with water threatening several homes.

Bayou Sara Avenue | February 21, 2020 | Courtesy: Chris Jessee

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories