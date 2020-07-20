ADSFR taking on a new meaning for some families

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo wrapped up today on Dauphin Island, with some families taking the opportunity to remember loved ones.

Devinee Rooney and Goose are two names you may have heard before. These two while not in the flesh at the rodeo, were far from forgotten. Devinee’s family set up outside the rodeo to tell her story. Terri Rooney, Devinee’s mother, said, “I want everyone to know what my daughter went through and that we are looking for justice for her.”

Devinee Rooney lost her life in a head-on collision on Schillinger Road in May, just days before she was set to walk across the stage at her high school graduation. Passing cars at the rodeo honked and stopped in support of “Justice for Devinee.” Her family is taking every chance they could to tell her story. Terri said, “I prayed nothing like this would ever happen, but it did so I am fighting for her the only way I can now.I’m trying to take my tragedy, my nightmare, and make something good out of it.”

And it wasn’t just Devinee being remembered — Adrian Johnson, better known as Goose, has a similar story to Devinee’s. Goose, a fisherman himself, also lost his life in a car accident back in 2019. A crew at the rodeo now honor him every year. “Our boat is called the dash in memory of goose. We lost our best friend in a car accident and the dash means the dash between your birthday and your expiration date on your tombstone and that is where you make your moments,” said Tanner Boots, one of the fishermen.

LATEST STORIES: