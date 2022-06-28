MOBILE, Ala., (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is reducing their adoption fees on all adoptable animals! You can now adopt for only $40. The discount will remain until sponsorships end.

Adoptions at the shelter include:

Microchip

Spay/neuter

Flea and deworming treatments

Rabies and other vaccinations

Heartworm testing for dogs over 6 months old

“Warmer weather means an expanding pet population and there are 30+ adoptable animals

awaiting their forever homes,” according to the Mobile County Animal Shelter.

Cinda

Brandon

Frack

Spanky

Huck

Boink

Tango

Hattie

Adoption hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shelter will be closed on July 4.

The shelter is located at 7665 Howell’s Ferry Road. You can check out their Facebook to see photos of the animals.