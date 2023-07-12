MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of Mobile’s most well-known figures from the Civil War gets a closer look. A new documentary premiering later this summer will take a deep dive into the exploits of Admiral Semmes. The movie “Sink The Alabama” will be screened here at Gulf Quest ahead of its premiere on Alabama Public Television.

The movie is a mix of interviews with historians and dramatic reenactments taken from Confederate Admiral Raphael Semmes’s journal and the US Secretary of the Navy–who spent nearly two years trying to find and stop Semmes. Semmes gained fame for his exploits at sea, capturing and or destroying Union commerce vessels. He was revered in the south, despised in the north, and gained fame abroad as an outlaw in charge of the CSS Alabama.

“Union Navy was looking for him the entire time, so he was very adept at escaping them. We had a lot of narrow escapes, which were well all over the world. And he became a celebrity. He became a genuine celebrity. And I think somebody compared him to John Dillinger or maybe Bonnie and Clyde,” said Producer/Director Robert Clem. The producer and director says he tried to take a neutral view on Semmes as he could while not siding with the Confederacy. Clem says he wants the audience to make up their own mind about Semmes complicated legacy.

The screening for “Sink the Alabama” will be on July 25th at Gulf Quest and it’s free and open to the public. The film premiers on August 3rd on Alabama Public Television.