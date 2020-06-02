Admiral Raphael Semmes statue vandalized in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – FMTalk 106.5 reports the Admiral Raphael Semmes statue in downtown Mobile was vandalized overnight.

The statue appears to have messages spray painted across it according to a Lagniappe photo. News 5 has a crew on their way to check out the damage. We’ll update this story as we have more information.

