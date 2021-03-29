ADEM to hold public hearing on Barry Plant’s Coal Ash permit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Environmental Management will hold a public hearing on the Barry Electric Generating Plant in Mobile County.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 6:00 PM in Saraland at the Hampton Inn and Suites on Shell Street.

ADEM Director Lance LeFleur said “Federal and state rules leave that decision to the utility, and Alabama Power has chosen to cap in place

“ADEM’s role is to ensure those plans meet federal and state standards and provide the safeguards necessary to prevent spills and protect waterways and groundwater. The decision on whether to grant the permit will be driven by the data. We certainly welcome comments from the public, particularly as they relate to details of the plan. That’s why we’ve extended the comment period to seven days past the public hearing. We will evaluate all the comments and address all pertinent points”

Two sessions on the public hearing will be held at the same time. ADEM encourages preregistration for those who wish to speak but is not required. Those preregistered will speak before those who aren’t.

For more information click here