PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board could soon be facing a $234,675 fine from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. ADEM is considering the fine in response to several alleged violations by the Prichard Water Board.

ADEM alleges in a proposed consent order that the Prichard Water Board violated several reporting and maintenance rules, including:

Late submittal of Discharge Monitoring Reports

Late submittal of noncompliance notifications report

Failure to comply with discharge monitoring and record-keeping requirements

Failure to properly operate and maintain all facilities and systems of treatment and control

Failure to include all analyses performed on DMRs

Unpermitted discharges in the form of Sanitary Sewer Overflows

Failure to notify the Department, the public and the county health department of SSOs in a timely manner

Failure to monitor stormwater parameters

The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $234,675. The Order, if issued, would require the Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Prichard to submit an Engineering Report, submit progress reports, develop and impliment an SSO Resource Plan, submit a certification of compliance, and comply with all Permit conditions. Lance R. LeFleur, Director of ADEM

This is not the first time that Prichard Water Board has been under fire. Former Prichard Water Board manager, Nia Bradley, and her husband were arrested after reports were released alleging illegal spending was happening on company credit cards. When the Mobile County Sheriff’s Ofice raided Bradley’s home, dozens of bags and boxes from designer stores, such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci, were taken as evidence.

Bradley and her husband, Anthony, were released from jail on bond, which totaled to $450,000. Nia was also wearing a pair of Gucci glasses whenever she left the jail, sparking controversy on social media.