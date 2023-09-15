MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Environmental Management and Mobile County Public Schools have partnered to reduce diesel emissions through a school bus replacement project, ADEM announced in a release Friday.

Through its 2021 Diesel Emission Reduction Act funding, ADEM awarded MCPSS $304,467 to assist in the purchase of new, cleaner school buses.

MCPSS will replace 10 older diesel school buses with new, cleaner propane school buses.

The new school buses must meet EPA’s emission standards.

According to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, older school buses emit harmful diesel exhausts, which are especially hard on children who have a faster breathing rate than adults and whose young lungs are still developing.