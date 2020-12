MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As of December 7th, one positive case of COVID-19 was reported at Murphy High School with alleged accounts of some of its teachers and educators being out.

When asked about this incident, MCPSS said, “Some teachers and educators are out at Murphy High School. Central Office personnel have been sent in to help.”

It has not been confirmed if their absences are, in fact, COVID-related. However, WKRG News 5 will continue to follow any leads.

LATEST STORIES: