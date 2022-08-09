MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police department confirmed they are investigating a death, which occurred early Tuesday morning at the Bayou Bend Apartments, according to a release from the MPD.

A 54-year-old man was found “unresponsive” at around 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, August 9 at the 1957 Brill Road, which is Bayou Bend Apartments II.

The man was transported to a hospital where he later died. A name has not been released for the victim. This remains and ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, you are urged to contact the MPD with ALEA at 251-208-7211 or send an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.