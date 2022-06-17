PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The man acting as the Pirchard Fire Department Chief has stepped down from his position, according to a City of Prichard spokesperson.
Acting Fire Chief David Hale Sr. has stepped down as chief, however, he will continue to work for the Prichard Fire Department as District Fire Service Chief. Mayor of Prichard, Jimmie Gardner, has not named an interim chief yet.
