Accused Spring Hill College rapist indicted on three additional charges, trial set for April

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The accused Spring Hill College rapist was in court on Thursday and was indicted on three additional charges by the grand jury.

The grand jury indicted Vassil Kokali on first-degree rape of an incapacitated person, first-degree sodomy of an incapacitated person, and sexual misconduct.

These alternative charges were added to the three he was already facing, which include first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and burglary,

The incident stems from a sexual assault that was reported on Spring Hill College’s campus on March 13.

During Kokali’s hearing on Thursday, he was arraigned on the new charges indicted by the grand jury.

His attorney, Megan Doggett, pled not guilty on his behalf. Doggett says the grand jury indictment is not surprising.

“I do think they are two competing theories at this point whether she was physically or mentally incapacitated versus forcible compulsion, but obviously we’ll flush all that out at trial, and I’m looking forward to that,” Doggett told WKRG News 5 outside the courtroom.

In addition the being arraigned on the new charges, the judge denied the defense’s motion to allow Kokali to leave the state for work. Kokali works remote for a company, according to Doggett, but his employer wanted him to do some in-person training in a different state.

The defense also filed a motion to allow Kokali to visit family in New Jersey for Christmas but the judge denied that motion as well.

The defense requested a speedy trial. The trial is set for April 11, 2022.

Kokali remains out of jail on bond.

“We want to get this thing in front of a jury as soon as possible so he can be vindicated. He has been sort of in this limbo since being arrested and not being able to move about freely, not being able to go home, having difficulty obtaining employment. He’s ready to get his side out there and show everybody and Mobile County that he’s not guilty,” Doggett said.