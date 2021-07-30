Accused rapist allegedly recruited victims out of Citronelle churches, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a man who is charged with multiple rape and sex abuse charges found his victims through churches within Citronelle and Waynesboro, Miss.

Gregory Renee Adams, 63, is charged with three counts of rape first-degree, two counts of rape second-degree, three counts of sodomy first-degree, and two counts of sexual abuse.

After a multi-jurisdictional investigation with several victims coming forward, authorities arrested Adams. Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste said there were four victims. The preliminary investigation suggested Adams contacted some of his victims through churches in Citronelle, Ala., and Waynesboro, Miss. Investigators believe there are possibly more victims.

“It’s always somebody being brave enough to take the first step,” Battiste said of the victims coming forward.

The Mobile Police Department urges other victims, witnesses, and anyone with information to further this investigation to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.