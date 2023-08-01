MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man arrested Monday for allegedly carjacking a Papa Johns delivery driver on July 30 was also charged in the July 2 robbery of a Waffle House, according to an update from the Mobile Police Department.

Alvin Pate, 19 faces robbery first-degree and assault second-degree charges.

According to a MPD news release, officers were called to the Papa John’s Restaurant on Cottage Hill Road for a report of a carjacking on Sunday, July 30. Once on the scene, officers found that a pizza delivery driver was on his way to deliver pizzas when a man approached him.

The man allegedly demanded the pizza. He then “forcibly pulled the victim out of his vehicle” and assaulted him multiple times, according to the release. He fled the scene in the victim’s car. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.

According to a previous release sent previously by the Mobile Police Department, a teenager was robbed at the Cottage Hill Waffle House around 10 p.m. on July 2. The suspect allegedly told the victim the lights in his truck were malfunctioning. Once outside, the man “assaulted [the teenager] with a knife” and demanded his truck keys.

WKRG News 5 spoke with the father of one of the teenagers who was at the Waffle House the night the incident occurred.

“My son and three of his friends were celebrating one of his buddies’ birthday, and they decided to go to Waffle House and eat dinner,” said Chris Brown.

Brown said there was a struggle between the teenager and the attacker happened. The attacker cut the teenager in the stomach with the knife.