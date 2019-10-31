Accused cop killer Marco Perez applies for youthful offender status

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted:
marco perez_1532979866085.jpg.jpg

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man charged in the death of MPD Officer Sean Tuder is seeking youthful offender status.

Marco Perez is charged with capital murder in the January 2019 slaying. Perez was 19 at the time of the shooting.

Tuder was shot and killed while working undercover in West Mobile. Investigators said a stolen gun was used in the murder.

Earlier this week, prosecutors filed a motion saying they intend to seek the death penalty.

