Accused cop killer charged with shanking fellow inmate in jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A young man accused of killing a Mobile Police officer one year ago has racked up additional charges while behind bars. Court documents say Marco Perez injured a man with a shank on February 13th. He’s charged with second-degree assault.
The document does not say how badly the victim was hurt nor what led up to the confrontation. We last saw Perez in late 2019 when a judge denied his application for youthful offender status. He’s accused of killing Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder in early 2019.
