Accident on I-10 eastbound leaves 2 dead

Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people are dead after and accident on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 7.

The car was traveling east bound when the car veered off the road onto the old truck waiting area. The car then hit a tree and ignited.

Traffic is not blocked in any lane.

The victims in this accident have not been identified yet and News 5 will inform you with more information when it becomes available.

