Accident at Government and Stocking streets in midtown Mobile

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An accident happened at Government and Stocking streets in midtown Mobile Monday night.

It appears a car crashed into a tree. We are hearing at least one person was trapped inside and the driver ran away.

Crews are working the scene right now. News 5 is working to gather more information.

