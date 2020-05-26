Accident at Government and Stocking streets in midtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An accident happened at Government and Stocking streets in midtown Mobile Monday night.
It appears a car crashed into a tree. We are hearing at least one person was trapped inside and the driver ran away.
Crews are working the scene right now. News 5 is working to gather more information.
