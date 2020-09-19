Academy Sports and Outdoors offering bottled water

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Academy Sports and Outdoors is offering 24-count bottled water to the public in both Mobile and Foley locations until 9 PM. While supplies last.
No purchase necessary.
Look for the 18-wheeler parked in front of the stores. The truck only contains bottled water cases.
