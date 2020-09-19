Academy Sports and Outdoors offering bottled water

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Huntsville police respond to shots fired at Academy Sports

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Academy Sports and Outdoors is offering 24-count bottled water to the public in both Mobile and Foley locations until 9 PM. While supplies last.

No purchase necessary.

Look for the 18-wheeler parked in front of the stores. The truck only contains bottled water cases.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories