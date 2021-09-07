Absentee voting office opens Wednesday, Sept. 8, for Mobile Municipal run-off election

STOCK IMAGE (via Shutterstock): Closeup of an American “I voted” sticker placed on a navy shirt.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Absentee Election Office for the City of Mobile’s run-off election will open on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The office is on the first floor of Government Plaza at 205 Government St. Hours of operation are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Run-off voting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for District 1, District 2 and District 6.

In District 1, Cory Penn, Herman Thomas, and Chamyne Fortune Thompson will compete for the council district seat. In District 2, incumbent Levon Manzie and William Carroll will face off. And in District 6, the run-off race comes down to candidates Scott Jones and Josh Woods.

The deadline to apply for an absentee application by mail is Sept. 28.