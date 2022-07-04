MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some people used their day off to celebrate America’s birthday while others used the day to march for abortion rights.

10 days after the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, protestors continue to hit the streets in Mobile.

As one of the eight cities in Alabama to host a “Rally for Our Rights” protest on Independence Day under the Alabama Rally Against Injustice group, Mobile residents held theirs at the federal courthouse.

“We’re here to cancel Independence Day because women in America today, with recent decisions of Roe v. Wade, we are not free,” said Kalla Etheredge, one of the organizers.

Alabama’s new abortion law went into effect June 24, the same day Roe v. Wade was struck down.

“Any society that wants to deem itself free… that values concepts of Liberty has to acknowledge a woman’s, any person’s autonomy over their own body,” said Robert Faust, a participant in the protest. “Denying a woman, or any person, that autonomy makes those women, all of us, less free.”

Emotions were high as some protestors reasoning for speaking out against the ruling comes from personal experience.

Lauren Starr, a participant in the protest, was holding a sign that read “a child is my choice” in one hand and her young son in the other.

“I think it’s important that everyone knows it’s not just about abortion but it’s also about saving the lives that already exist,” said Starr.

Etheredge said on the day to celebrate freedom, protestors want to put elected officials on notice. Local protestors said they will continue to march and fight for their rights.