CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new type of affordable housing is coming to Citronelle. Typically, there’s only housing for small families, but once construction is finished, the old, abandoned motel in Citronelle will cater to single-living people.

Mechelle Davis has been paying taxes on the Motel located off Highway 45 and Bud Odom Road for the past four years after seeing a vision of the property as she and her husband were driving home one day.

“My vision was to expand that infinite living program out here to Citronelle because there’s nothing like that here,” Davis said.

Davis currently owns a non-profit called Infinite Opportunities, which provides affordable housing in Mobile.

Those homes cost between $595 and $900 a month depending on the size of the home.

Rent for the new affordable homes is still undecided but Davis said that they will compare pricing in Citronelle to see what the cost of living is.

“So, we figured we can do more with this hotel than we do in our regular housing program,” Davis said.

She said that renovations will take a few months, but affordable housing should be open in January or February of 2024.

Mayor of Citronelle, Jason Stringer said the motel has been an eyesore to the community for years, but he is excited to see it become something new.

“Anytime blighted property can be renovated and brought back up to meet codes and then in turn provide some type of whether its shelter or homestead to anyone it’s a win,” Stringer said.