MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The deadline to file income taxes is a little more than two weeks away. If you’re having trouble getting it done a local group is offering free help in Mobile. Taxes can be intimidating, confusing, and for some households just overwhelming. This year’s tax deadline will be a little later than usual–it’ll be on Tuesday, April 18th.

Mondays and Wednesdays, tax aides with the AARP will be at the Ben May Main Library from 10 to 2 to help anyone, not just retirees, with their taxes. They’ll do it again next week and Monday the 17th as well. It takes roughly an hour to get an e-file return done. Some people could really use the help. Organizers say they here to help people clear up confusion they may have as tax rules are always changing.

“They may hear about a change, but they don’t realize that you have to read the fine print, you know, because they’ll come in and say, Oh, I heard I can get, you know, some money for something. But, you know, you have to have certain qualifications for that money. It’s not just carte blanche. So it just helps that they have someone that knows about the tax law and how it would apply to them,” said AARP Tax-Aide Marcia Radcliffe. People who want to use this service need a valid ID and are strongly encouraged to bring a copy of their 2021 return. They’ll need any documents that are relevant to their 2022 tax return. AARP says this is the first time in a few years they’ve been able to offer this service in Mobile. For more information click here. Radcliffe said they’re grateful to library officials for donating the use of the space at the Ben May Main Library.