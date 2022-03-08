EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s being remembered as a woman of faith and as someone who dedicated her life to saving women in need of help. Doris Littleton founded the Home of Grace–a rehab program for women in Mobile County, she passed away Monday at the age of 95.

Doris Littleton’s chair behind her desk is empty but the women surrounding the office, all former clients are sharing stories of this woman who lived her faith. They say she had compassion for broken people.

“People that a lot of times in society are cast aside because of decisions they made but she genuinely loved them,” said Counselor Shannon Long. Some have been through rehab multiple times. Kathryn Beatty says she had been to more than a dozen programs before landing at the Home of Grace.

“She believed in me, it didn’t even matter how far down I’d gone, she encouraged me, she literally made you feel like the only person in the room,” said Beatty. It’s a story you can hear repeated, she had mercy and never gave up on women.

“She would hug you when you got through the door and say you’re going to be ok and tell you you’re going to make it this time and I just knew when I hugged her I was going to be ok,” said Counselor Sandi Doss. While she was a mother to three children, Doris Littleton helped so many women, a lot of people lovingly called her Mama.

“She was like a mother to all of us, anything we needed we could come to her, so full of wisdom and caring,” said Counselor Kim Turner. Home of Grace Co-Executive Director Pam Burson said Littleton injured her hip in a fall last year and had a slow decline in health. She passed away early Monday morning.