A teacher at Prichard Preparatory School sends love to her students in a big way during ‘social distancing’

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Teacher Leatha Kendrick said social distancing is really hard for her being away from her babies and Prichard Preparatory School. Now entering week three of no school, Kendrick said she was feeling serious withdraw from her students.

So, she got in her car and drove to her students’ homes to surprise them and send them love during this time. Due to social distancing, she could not greet them with an amazing hug, but a huge smile and a cool selfie from her car made their day.

