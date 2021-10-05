A reset or an end? Voters to conclude or prolong Mobile City Council District 2 race Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — No race is being watched closer than Mobile City Council District 2. Former City Councilman William Carroll will either win the seat outright or, if the late Levon Manzie wins, it will go to a special election. Just three people line up as polls opened Tuesday morning at this precinct, an indicator of a low turnout race, with Levon Manzie’s spirit looming large.

“I liked everything about him, he was always a nice man, loved him,” said Manzie voter Edward Timmons. Manzie received the most votes in August and narrowly avoided a runoff. Since his death, conservative PAC’s have pumped some money into the vote Manzie movement. That has some Carroll voters worried.

“We don’t need outside forces making sure they get what they want, what’s the hidden agenda going on when someone’s doing that,” asked Carroll volunteer Melvin Cole. Some Manzie voters argue a special election is a reset for fairness–saying that opens the field to candidates who didn’t want to run against a fairly popular incumbent while Manzie still held the seat.

“You would have an opportunity for anyone who lives in the community that is interested in public service can come forward and put their name on the ballot you could have 15-20 people who want to run,” said Manzie volunteer Jesse McDaniel. Voters will have the final word–and depending on the outcome may be back at the polls soon.