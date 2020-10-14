A problem bar? Or just an unlucky business

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Complaints about a local business’ capacity overflow causes concerns with Mobile Police.

Business spilling over into the parking lot has been a problem since the Stadium Sports Bar and Grill’s, located across from Bel Air Mall, opening in August. Huge crowds on the weekends bring trouble, such as a fight caught on camera in August and now a shooting over the weekend.

Police say a woman was shot Saturday night by a man carelessly handling a gun. While this was an accident there have been numerous other accounts of criminal activity.

Complaints started at the bar’s previous location on Azalea road when it was Halftime. In WKRG News 5’s last investigation a recount was made by Joel Daves. Mobile councilman’s mention of the issue back in June. “I have received a number of complaints. His customers need to be inside and we don’t need 2 or 300 people congregating outside the business all hours of the night,” Daves said.

Since WKRG News 5 brought this issue to police they say they’ve been working closely with the owner of The Stadium to prevent the overflow of the crowds. The problem is, police say, the majority of those crowding the parking lot are not even customers. “There have been incidents at the club but the bulk of them really surrounds those individuals that are congregating in and around the parking lot and so our focus has been how do we disperse and disband,” said Chief Battiste.

Police tell WKRG News 5 there have been calls regarding suspicious activity, property damage, numerous noise complaints, and citations for loitering.

For the months of August and September, they found three police reports filed by individuals involved in disputes with other parties at The Stadium but called police to report it after leaving. There was one police report filed at the location involving leaving the scene of an accident.

The Chief went on to say they aren’t far from setting up a command post at the bar, similar to what they did at their last location, “We’re not going to tolerate parties being held in parking lots, bringing their own alcohol listening to loud music because it infringes on those rights of those who live close by.”

