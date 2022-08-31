MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You can join USA Health in honoring the inspiration stories of its team members who provide exceptional, compassionate care. A Night Honoring Healers, presented by The Mapp Family Foundation, will celebrate the “academic mission of USA Health represented through our dedication to education, research, and outreach within our community and beyond.”

The event is set for Oct. 13 at the Mobile Convention Center. USA Health, the only academic health system along the upper Gulf Coast, has nearly “30 care delivery locations, including USA Health University Hospital, USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital and the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute.”

Following the dinner, you can stay for the after party, which will feature live entertainment. You can purchase tickets here. There are two ways to find more information, including sponsorship opportunities:

Contact Casey Hitson at caseyhitson@southalabama.edu and 251-460-6209

Contact the Office of Medical Affairs Development at development@southalabama.edu and 251-460-7032

USA Health said a “group of dedicated community volunteers from the greater Mobile area are serving as the host committee for A Night Honoring Healers.”

For more information about the host committee and the event, be sure to read the original news release announcement for A Night Honoring Healers.