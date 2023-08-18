MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crescent theater in downtown Mobile has seen a back-and-forth battle of staying open for years. But after 14 years of operation, the show finally ended earlier this year.

Now under new ownership and a new name, the theater is making a comeback as Push Cinema.

“It just feels like a new level, a new beginning,” Push Cinema owner Ziare Perryman said.

Perryman has been a filmmaker since he was 15-years-old and has worked on multiple commercials, weddings and films.

“Anything with a camera I can produce,” Perryman said.

In 2020, Perryman asked previous crescent owner for a chance to screen his film. That film called “Exit” sold out the theater twice in November 2020.

“The crescent theater and the feeling of downtown is just nothing like it,” Perryman said. “It’s unmatched.”

When the theater closed this past year, Perryman saw the opportunity and took it. Now, Push Cinema takes its place.

He said that he plans to expand this to more than just a theater, including things like comedy shows, karaoke, open mic night, live podcasts and even some acting classes.

“It’s something that we need,” Perryman said. “We need a platform; we need somewhere that people can go and show case their work. We need something for the independent filmmakers where they can showcase their work.”

Local Mobile residents say that this will add more value to Downtown Mobile.

“I think it will be great,” Mobile resident Madison Flowers said. “I think it will draw a lot of people as well especially with UM having a huge preforming arts music group there. That’s probably going to be huge for them.”

There is not a definite date set just yet for a Grand Opening, but Perryman said that by October doors should be open to the public.