MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’ve always wanted to be on the big screen, this could be your chance.

A movie being filmed on the Gulf Coast is looking for a lot of extras. The film titled ‘Jesus Revolution’ is starring Kelsey Grammer. But producers need about a thousand extras for the film.

They are looking for people to play adult and teen hippies, and they need teenagers, including jocks, nerds, surfers, and regular high school students.

Check the flyer below to be able to submit your application for a part.

Extras do need to be fully vaccinated and must get tested for COVID-19, according to the flyer.