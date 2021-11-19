‘A long time coming’: Baltimore Street revitalization project complete

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A huge makeover for Baltimore Street in Mobile, a multi-million dollar project to rebuild the street and area, is complete.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Mobile City Council President CJ Small.

For the people who live on Baltimore Street and use Baltimore Street often, it’s not just a new road, it’s a new beginning.

“It’s a great day to be a resident of Baltimore street,” said Mary Williams, who lives in the area.

This project is special to Mobile City Council President CJ Small, he says he’s had the vision to fix the area for years. “This has been my heart since day 1 on council,” said Small.

“Councilman Small had a vision for rebuilding this, probably him alone other than with a few residents. But he had persevered to the point where he was able to get the city to put the money in, he was able to convince Pay-Go the county commissioner Ludgood, then they turned to Bud McCroy at MAWSS and that’s exactly how it happens,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

The project has been underway for about 18 months. The six million dollar project replaced the road, sidewalks, sewage, and even new mailboxes lining the street.

“It really has to make everybody feel good to realize the decline of this neighborhood was in, had you not done something like that to really just give it a boost, it would continue probably to decline. It’s a big deal,” said Stimpson.

The hope is that these improvements will begin a new phase for the area.

“I can’t help but believe all of the property values on this street this will be the starting of a fire that will spread out from this area. Hopefully, we’ll see a revitalization in this geographic area,” said Stimpson.