A healthy diet for athletes is crucial for success

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It is important for athletes to have a balanced diet in order to achieve optimal performance. Jake Fromm is preparing for the NFL draft and requires a healthy, strict diet.

He is on a meal plan with 1031 meals in Mobile, AL that offers healthy meal choices for any diet plan and muscle building. News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with sports nutrition specialist, Erin Akey, on how athletes maintain a healthy diet.

She explained, “Whether you are runners or playing team sports, You have to put the right things in order to get what you want out.”

She elaborated on how in the past it was assumed to carb load in order to have energy and to perform well. Her philosophy revolves around getting the most natural proteins from quinoa, potatoes and greens.

QB Country is one of the top quarterback training facilities in the nation. They are hosting a kids camp next week to teach them about football and how to maintain a healthy diet. She will be speaking to the young athletes at the camp.

LATEST STORIES: