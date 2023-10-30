SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — It took a Saraland family a week to ‘knock out’ their son’s Halloween Costume this year. Then again, Brantley Finch is not a typical 5-year-old boy. “He is our real-life champion and has been since I was pregnant,” said his mother, Katlyn Finch.

Close friends and family recently gathered for the reveal of Brantley’s specially-made costume which allows him to enjoy Halloween despite the challenges of having cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

“He was jumping all over the place We think he had a great time!”

This year, his family built a makeshift boxing ring for their little fighter in their living room.

“We used Brant’s beach fisherman wagon we use when we take him to the beach. Brett (Brantley’s father) built a wooden platform on it to secure his special tomato chair on it. PVC pipe, rope, fabric, and insulation foam.”

The family hopes to take him trick or treating tomorrow night. “We are planning on it if his breathing is okay!”

In years past, they took him in a duck boat made just for him and a big rig.