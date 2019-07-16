A family is looking for answers after a deadly hit and run in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family is grieving after 39-year-old Tammy Moore was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run yesterday in Mobile.

The family is searching for answers as to why someone would leave her for dead.

This is a heartbreaking situation this family wishes would go away.

today, her uncle tells News 5’s Amber Grigley, if the person who hit Tammy would have stayed at the scene and called for help, she would probably still be alive.

“She came over to my place and had wanted to spend the night, which she did. That was it,” said Willie Moore, Tammy’s uncle.

A normal night over, that Moore never thought would be the last time he would see his niece.

“My daughter called and she had told me what happened. I didn’t want to believe it,” said Moore.

Just after 3 a.m Sunday morning, police found Tammy lying on the ground, at the intersection of Government Boulevard and Azalea Road.

It was obvious she had been hit by a vehicle, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

“If they had just stayed there and look after her, but they chose to leave,” said Moore.

He said Tammy was a family treasure, “she was an outgoing person. She was liked by everyone.”

Moore says their family is feeling the pain of back-to-back grief. After Tammy’s daughter was killed not too long ago in a car accident.

But as the family looks to heal, they are not stopping until justice is served.

“You can’t do wrong and expect to get away with it,” said Moore.

Police suspect the driver to have been in a 2018 Lincoln Navigator, light blue or silver in color. With a missing headlight on the passenger side.

If you have any information, please call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or 208-1270. You can remain anonymous.