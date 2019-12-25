A Christmas miracle? Are shareable electric scooters coming to Mobile?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new attraction is imminent in Downtown Mobile.

Mayor Sandy Simpson posted a picture on Facebook and Twitter on Christmas of an electric scooter with the caption “We must have been very good this year. Santa’s sending electric scooters to Downtown Mobile!”

Following the fall of the Lime Bike in January, News 5 reached out to the City for a statement on the reported imminent scooters.

“We are excited, and we look forward to bringing another fun and environmentally friendly mode of transportation to Mobile,” said Jen Zoghby, city spokesperson.

News 5 will have more about Gotcha, the company that runs the electric scooter represented in the mayor’s posts tonight at 10 p.m.