‘A 4- or 5-foot snake in my living room:’ Saraland family extra cautious for upcoming storm

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Meach Ceeley went to pick up sandbags for the first time Friday morning, hoping to prevent last year’s nightmare from happening again as the region braces for its first big bout of tropical weather.

“My living room flooded, we had a little bit of damage – but I had a 4- or 5-foot snake in my living room,” Ceeley said. “And my wife, she called me, and I had to rush home from work. I had to get him outside, he was rough.”

He was one of a steady stream of cars at the Saraland Public Works Department picking up sandbags.

Workers there had piles of 50-pound bags ready to go, as well as a station where new bags could be filled on the fly if needed.

Flooding isn’t new to people in Saraland, but after last year’s historic hurricane season, residents tell us they can’t be too careful.

“We’ve always lived here in Saraland and sometimes the water just comes up so fast, so we’re trying to stop the water,” said Jerome Smith, another Saraland resident.