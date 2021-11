MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a brutal attack at the Morgan Wallen concert from Friday night at The Grounds.

Mary Elizabeth Dyson posted about the attack on her Facebook page, and there’s now a social media campaign to help catch her attacker. Dyson says a woman accused her of skipping the line for the bathroom, sucker-punched her, and then kicked her.

She says she was knocked unconscious and suffered a concussion and a broken nose. Witnesses say the attacker took off.