MPD: One in hospital after Eagle Drive shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man was shot on Eagle Dr. Saturday afternoon and was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Police arrived on scene to find a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
No further details are available at this time.
