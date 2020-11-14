MPD: One in hospital after Eagle Drive shooting

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man was shot on Eagle Dr. Saturday afternoon and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police arrived on scene to find a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No further details are available at this time.

